Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:02 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar gum prices on Thursday rose by Rs 13 to Rs 12,065 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for March delivery traded higher by Rs 13 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 12,065 per five quintal with an open interest of 18,975 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

