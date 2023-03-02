US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields rally
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield surged above 4% on bets of tighter monetary policy for a longer period, while Tesla fell after it gave few details on its affordable electric vehicle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.13 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 32,780.97.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.71 points, or 0.32%, at 3,938.68, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.72 points, or 0.93%, to 11,273.77 at the opening bell.
