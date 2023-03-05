Left Menu

With eye on polls, MP CM launches ambitious 'Ladli Behna' scheme for women

These include tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.The number of new women voters has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters, officials said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:25 IST
With eye on polls, MP CM launches ambitious 'Ladli Behna' scheme for women
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behana Yojana', under which women will get Rs 1000 monthly, on Sunday, which is also his 65th birthday.

As part of the launch of the scheme in Jamboree Maidan here, the CM filled the form for a woman. Under this scheme, women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders, including that they are not Income Tax payees and their families' annual income was below Rs 2.50 lakh annually.

With launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme', the government aims to reach out to one crore women in the state, where Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year.

A provision of Rs 8,000 crore has been made for the scheme in the state Budget presented in the Assembly recently.

''Potential beneficiaries can submit forms from March 15 to April 30. After scrutiny, a list of beneficiaries will be put out on May 1 and the final list on May 31. The beneficiaries will start receiving financial aid in their accounts from June 10 and every month thereafter,'' Chouhan said.

The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh is 2,60,23,733, and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters. These include tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.

The number of new women voters has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters, officials said. Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women, as per state officials.

