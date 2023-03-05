"Welcome move by court..." UP Dy CM on Allahabad HC's order seeking cow slaughter ban

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's order, asking the Centre to take steps in prohibiting cow slaughter. While speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The decision of the Hon'ble High Court is a welcome move. I personally welcome the decision. But the Central government will take a decision [for enacting a Central law against cow slaughter]."

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has sought a decision from the Centre to declare cows as a 'protected national animal' and also enact an appropriate law to ban cow slaughter in the country. "Hope Centre will take a decision to ban cow slaughter, declare cows 'protected national animal', Allahabad High Court said.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has expressed hope that the Centre will take an appropriate decision to ban cow slaughter and declare it as a "protected national animal". "We live in a secular country and must have respect for all religions. In Hinduism, the belief is that the cow is the representative of divine and natural beneficence. Therefore it should be protected and venerated," Justice Shamim Ahmad said on February 14, dismissing a plea seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings against a person under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

The petitioner, and a resident of Barabanki, Mohammad Abdul Khaliq, had pleaded that the police booked him without any evidence and hence the proceedings pending against him in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate should be quashed. Dismissing the plea, the bench held that from the facts on record, a prima- facie case was made out against the petitioner. While passing the order, the judge observed, "The cow has also been associated with various deities, notably Lord Shiva (whose steed is Nandi, a bull) Lord Indra (closely associated with Kamadhenu), Lord Krishna (a cowherd in his youth), and goddesses in general."

The bench also noted that as per the legends, cows emerged from the ocean of milk at the time of Samudramanthan or the great churning of the ocean by the gods and demons and that she was presented to the seven sages, and in the course of time came into the custody of sage, Vasishta. The judge further said that a cow's legs symbolise the four Vedas and her milk is four "Purushartha" (or human objectives -- "dharma" or righteousness, "artha" or material wealth, "kama" or desire and "moksha" or salvation.

"Her horns symbolise the gods, her face the sun and moon, and her shoulders "Agni" (the god of fire). The cow has also been described in other forms: Nanda, Sunanda, Surabhi, Susheela and Sumana," Justice Ahmad said. He said that the origin of the veneration of the cow can be traced to the Vedic period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)