Elderly man beaten to death during sleep in UP's Sitapur

A 65-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death while he was asleep in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:59 IST
ASP (South UP) Narendra Pratap Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death while he was asleep in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, the police said on Sunday. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rameshwar.

According to police, the family of the deceased suspect their neighbour's role in the murder, and on the basis of which, neighbours have been called for questioning. The official informed the suspects are being interrogated. The incident took place on March 4 in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. The investigation is in progress," ASP (South UP) Narendra Pratap Singh told ANI. "The 65-year-old Rameshwar died after he was hit on his head by a blunt object while he was asleep," ASP Pratap added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

