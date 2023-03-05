Maha: Unseasonal rains hit parts of Palghar

Unseasonal rains lashed parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district damaging standing crops in the region, an official said on Sunday. Rains accompanied by thunder hit Jawhar, Vikramgad and Mokhada talukas of the district on Saturday, he said.

The unseasonal showers damaged standing crops and affected mango and cashew orchards said Prakash Nikam, president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad.

Nikam has appealed to the district collector to carry out a panchnama through revenue officials to estimate losses in the next couple of days and award compensation to affected farmers.

