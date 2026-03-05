Left Menu

New Fleet of Buses to Transform Palghar's Public Transport

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will allocate 200 buses to Palghar district over the next two years. This decision intends to alleviate the current shortage in public transport services. Scheduled distributions are set for 2026-27 and 2027-28 across multiple depots in the district.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to significantly boost Palghar district's public transport system by introducing 200 new buses. The plan, discussed in a meeting led by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, aims to ease the current transport woes experienced by residents.

This initiative follows complaints outlined in a memorandum submitted on February 10 detailing the hardships faced by citizens due to inadequate bus availability at local depots. Boisar MLA Vilas Tare confirmed these details on Thursday, emphasizing the district's urgent need for more efficient transportation services.

The strategy involves dispatching 90 buses in the first phase during the 2026-27 period, and a further 110 in the 2027-28 span. Buses will be distributed across key depots including Palghar, Saphale, Vasai, Arnala, Dahanu, Jawhar, Boisar, and Nalasopara, serving to revolutionize access and mobility in these areas.

