Left Menu

Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe

A 22-year-old man from Mokhada taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested for allegedly murdering his father with an axe. The accused, Ishwar Walaya Waje, reportedly attacked his father, Walaya Hadkya Waje, due to ongoing harassment. The police arrested him following a complaint from local farmer Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:37 IST
Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Mokhada taluka, Maharashtra's Palghar district, for allegedly murdering his father with an axe. The accused, identified as Ishwar Walaya Waje, reportedly attacked his father, 47-year-old Walaya Hadkya Waje, due to constant harassment, according to the police.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and a complaint was lodged by Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi, a 51-year-old farmer residing in Chas, Mokhada taluka. Following the complaint, the Mokhada police registered an offence under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was subsequently arrested on Monday, shedding light on a shocking familial conflict in the Mokhada region, which has left the community in disbelief and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
3
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against Iran

Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against I...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026