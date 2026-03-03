Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe
A 22-year-old man from Mokhada taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested for allegedly murdering his father with an axe. The accused, Ishwar Walaya Waje, reportedly attacked his father, Walaya Hadkya Waje, due to ongoing harassment. The police arrested him following a complaint from local farmer Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi.
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Mokhada taluka, Maharashtra's Palghar district, for allegedly murdering his father with an axe. The accused, identified as Ishwar Walaya Waje, reportedly attacked his father, 47-year-old Walaya Hadkya Waje, due to constant harassment, according to the police.
The incident occurred on Sunday, and a complaint was lodged by Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi, a 51-year-old farmer residing in Chas, Mokhada taluka. Following the complaint, the Mokhada police registered an offence under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The accused was subsequently arrested on Monday, shedding light on a shocking familial conflict in the Mokhada region, which has left the community in disbelief and mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket
Delhi Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle: Key Positions Reassigned
Enhancing Visitor Safety: Assam Polices' Tourism Policing Initiative
Police Bust Massive Illicit Liquor Smuggling Operation from Punjab to Bihar
'Operation Aakraman-21': Haryana Police's Mega Crackdown on Crime