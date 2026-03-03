Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Mokhada taluka, Maharashtra's Palghar district, for allegedly murdering his father with an axe. The accused, identified as Ishwar Walaya Waje, reportedly attacked his father, 47-year-old Walaya Hadkya Waje, due to constant harassment, according to the police.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and a complaint was lodged by Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi, a 51-year-old farmer residing in Chas, Mokhada taluka. Following the complaint, the Mokhada police registered an offence under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was subsequently arrested on Monday, shedding light on a shocking familial conflict in the Mokhada region, which has left the community in disbelief and mourning.

