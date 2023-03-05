Left Menu

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests absconding Hit Team district head of PFI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding Service Team (Hit Team) member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Praveen Nettaru murder case.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:54 IST
Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests absconding Hit Team district head of PFI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding Service Team (Hit Team) member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. Thufail MH, Kodagu district head of PFI Service Team (Hit Team) and former District Secretary of the outfit, was arrested from his Bengaluru hideout late last night, the agency said on Sunday."After painstakingly pursuing and developing leads from various sources, the NIA team managed to hole out and overpower absconder Thufail MH from his hideout in the Amaruthahalli area of Bengaluru City," said the NIA.Tufail was wanted in the murder case of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, who was murdered by PFI cadres in July 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

In January this year, the NIA filed charge-sheet in against 20 accused persons before NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, including six absconding accused. Thufail MH had played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community, said the NIA.

"He also provided shelter and safe harbour at Ashiyana residency of Koppa Village, Mysuru district to the three assailants of this case, who had recced and then hacked Praveen Nettaru to death," said the anti-terror agency. Earlier, Thufail MH was accused in the Prashanth Poojari murder case registered in 2016 of at Kushalnagar Rural Police Station in Karnataka and attempt to murder of VHP leader Ganesh in 2012 at Madikeri Rural Police Station in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023