Umesh Pal murder: Prize of Rs 2.5 lakh announced on five accused

In a major update on the Umesh Pal murder case, the Uttar Pradesh police have announced Rs 2.5 lakh bounty each on all the five accused. Director General of Police (DGP) DS Chauhan on Sunday, announced that a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced on the five accused in the case.

The five accused are namely, Asad, Arma, Gulam, Guddu Muslim and Sabir, the police said. The Allahabad High Court has cancelled the bail granted to Farhan, an accused of murdering BSP MLA Raju Pal and two security guards in broad daylight.

The bail was granted to Farhan by the Sessions Court on November 24, 2005. There are 26 criminal cases registered against Farhan, which include three cases of murder, three cases of kidnapping, two cases of murderous assaults and raping a minor. Other than this, cases under Gangster Act, Gunda Act and SC/ST Act are also registered against him.

"Leaving the petitioner free is putting the life and safety of witnesses and common citizens at risk. The court has cancelled the bail while cancelling the order to release the accused on bail," the court stated. The Allahabad HC also denied bail to dreaded criminal Mohammad Ashraf alias Khalid Azim, the younger brother of Bahubali mafia don Atiq Ahmed, in the 2015 murder conspiracy case.

While rejecting the application, the court said that 51 serious criminal cases had been registered against the accused. He is also accused of the recent murder of Umesh Pal, the eyewitness of the Raju Pal murder. Earlier, the Allahabad HC also rejected the bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed in a 2021 extortion case.

The court observed that enlarging "such a criminal" on bail would be a threat "not only to the witnesses but also a constant threat to society". Meanwhile, the Prayagraj district administration demolished the property of Atique Ahmed's aide, Safdar Ali on Thursday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the property of an accused in the killing of the key witness in the murder of Raju Pal, a BSP MLA, was razed to the ground in Prayagraj. Earlier, in a major development in the Umesh Pal murder case, an accused was shot in an exchange of fire near the Nehru Park area in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on Monday, a top police officer said.

The police said Arbaaz was injured and succumbed at the hospital. "Accused Arbaaz was shot during the encounter that took place near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj earlier today. He was driving the car that was used in the murder (of Umesh Pal) and was fired upon," ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said on Monday.

"Arbaaz died during treatment at the hospital. The UP administration and the police have initiated a campaign against all such miscreants, gangsters, and mafia. There is also a crackdown on those sheltering such people," he added. Umesh Pal and one of his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners. (ANI)

