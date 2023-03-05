Varanasi: Laddu Prasadam made of millets now available at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

On the initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government, laddus filled with coarse grains (millets) are now being sold as prasadam in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. Notably, the United Nations has announced celebrating the year 2023 as 'Coarse Cereals Day'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to include the coarse grain in their plate due to its nutritional elements, naming it Srianna. In line with PM Modi's vision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also made a separate provision for this in the budget to promote it. On the instructions of the Yogi government, the sale of Prasad made from Shri Anna has been started in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal said that the women of the Swayam Sahatya group have made offerings of millet for Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which is named Shri Anna Prasadam. The sale of Prasad made of coarse grains has been started. Self Employment Deputy Commissioner Dilip Sonkar said that women of self-help groups associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission were already preparing prasad for Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The women of the self-help group are now also making Shri Anna Prasadam. Its price is equal to the Prasad already being sold. Special care has been taken for the purity of Shri Anna Prasadam.

Self-help group president Sunita Jaiswal said that Shri Anna Prasadam is made from millet, jaggery, sesame, cashew, almond, pure ghee, and khoa. Right now packets of 100 and 200 grams of laddus are being kept for sale in the form of Prasad. (ANI)

