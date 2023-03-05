WPL Scoreboard: GG vs UP

UP Warriorz Innings Alyssa Healy c&b Garth 7 Shweta Sehrawat c Joshi b Garth 5 Kiran Navgire c Verma b Garth 53 Tahila McGrath c Hemalaatha b Garth 0 Deepti Sharma b Joshi 11 Grace Harris not out 59 Simran Shaikh b Garth 0 Devika Vaidya c Hemalatha b Sutherland 4 Sophie Ecclestone not out 22 Extras: (B-4, NB-1, W-9) 14 Total: (For seven wickets in 19.5 overs) 175 Fall of Wickets: 1-13, 2-19, 3-20, 4-86, 5-88, 6-88, 7-105.

Bowling: Kim Garth 4-0-36-5, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-29-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-34-0, Annabel Sutherland 3.5-0-41-1, Sneh Rana 2-0-16-0, Mansi Joshi 2-0-15-1.

