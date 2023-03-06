Left Menu

257 clusters selected under phase one of HP Shiva main project: CM Sukhu

Sunae Kim, head of the Asian Development Bank's Project Readiness Financing Mission team and also the team leader of the HP Shiva Project, met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and briefed him about the objectives and scope of the mission, stated an official release.

06-03-2023
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that 257 clusters had been selected for the first phase of the Rs 1,292 crore HP Shiva main project.

"Target has been set to benefit about 15,000 farmers and orchardists by setting up orchards in an area of 4,000 hectares," he added. He said that this project would be implemented in 5 years and sub-tropical fruit-crop gardens will be set up in about 400 clusters on a total of 6 thousand hectares of land in two phases.

The Chief Minister stressed the plantation of various other fruit plants which can be grown in the low-lying areas so that the fruit diversity in the area could also be increased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

