Left Menu

Venezuela oil minister receives Rosneft president in Caracas

Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami has discussed the outlook for the world crude market with Igor Sechin, president of Russian oil company Rosneft, who is visiting Caracas, he said on Monday. The meeting evaluated the outlook of the global crude market, El Aissami said, without giving further detail. Rafael Tellechea is the president of Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:29 IST
Venezuela oil minister receives Rosneft president in Caracas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami has discussed the outlook for the world crude market with Igor Sechin, president of Russian oil company Rosneft, who is visiting Caracas, he said on Monday. Sechin arrived in Venezuela on Sunday to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of the South American country's former president Hugo Chavez, who was a close ally of Russia.

"We've held a working meeting with the executive director of Russian company Rosneft, my good friend Igor Sechin, and with the president of PDVSA," the minister said in a message via his Twitter account. The meeting evaluated the outlook of the global crude market, El Aissami said, without giving further detail.

Rafael Tellechea is the president of Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA. The meeting with Sechin also examined the challenges facing the two oil companies, the minister said.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visited Caracas last December to discuss both the volatility of the oil market and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia. Moscow has become a lender of last resort for Caracas, with the Russian government and Rosneft providing at least $17 billion in loans and credit since 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023