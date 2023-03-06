Left Menu

CERAWEEK - UAE's Jaber urges Big Oil to tackle climate challenges

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:27 IST
CERAWEEK - UAE's Jaber urges Big Oil to tackle climate challenges

The UAE's designated president of the COP28 climate conference believes in an inclusive approach to addressing climate change, he said at the CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston on Monday, urging the oil and gas industry to get behind net-zero targets.

"I know that some of you might have felt excluded from the climate dialogue in the past, while others may have felt this isn't their problem to fix," Sultan al-Jaber, who also heads the United Arab Emirates' state oil giant ADNOC, told the conference.

"I also know that energy leaders in this room have the knowledge, experience, expertise and the resources needed to address the dual challenge of driving sustainable progress while holding back emissions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023