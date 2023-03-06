Left Menu

"Accused won't be spared, nor will people who protect them": UP ADG after Umesh Pal case accused Usman's encounter

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:32 IST
"Accused won't be spared, nor will people who protect them": UP ADG after Umesh Pal case accused Usman's encounter
UP ADG Prashant Kumar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the killing of an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case Usmaan in an encounter, Uttar Pradesh's top police official on Monday said that no accused will be spared neither will the people giving protection to them. Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, ADG Prashant Kumar said that the killed accused had a bounty of Rs 50,000 in his name. "On February 24, Arbaaz was killed in a police encounter and on February 27, mastermind Sadaqat was sent to jail...Usmaan got injured during an encounter and was admitted to the hospital where he died," he said.

"A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced in Usmaan's name...in a video circulated it can be clearly seen he killed our police personnel," the ADG added. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is determined to nab the culprits and bringing them to book.

"The accused will not be spared nor will the people who protect them...Illegally built properties of people associated with this case were demolished...UP Police is determined to catch hold of the culprits and present them in court," he said. Earlier today, taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today."

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up." Hours after the encounter of the accused Usman alias Vijay in the Umesh Pal murder case, the deceased's wife, Suhanne claimed that she had "no idea" about her husband's 'Usman' name.

Speaking to ANI, the accused's wife Suhanne said, "We have no idea about his 'Usman' name, we only called him 'Vijay' and 'Naan Baba' at home." "He (Vijay alias Usman) left the house yesterday, and was missing since then," she added.Suhanne said that she got to know about the encounter incident only by the police.

"I had no idea about this incident, and I got to know about it only after the police called me for investigation," she said. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the remaining suspects in the case will also be nabbed and punished.

Talking to ANI, Maurya said, "I would like to congratulate the police team for this success. Those criminals murdered Umesh Pal and later two police personnel also. In today's encounter, the second murderer was killed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023