"Accused won't be spared, nor will people who protect them": UP ADG after Umesh Pal case accused Usman's encounter

Following the killing of an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case Usmaan in an encounter, Uttar Pradesh's top police official on Monday said that no accused will be spared neither will the people giving protection to them. Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, ADG Prashant Kumar said that the killed accused had a bounty of Rs 50,000 in his name. "On February 24, Arbaaz was killed in a police encounter and on February 27, mastermind Sadaqat was sent to jail...Usmaan got injured during an encounter and was admitted to the hospital where he died," he said.

"A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced in Usmaan's name...in a video circulated it can be clearly seen he killed our police personnel," the ADG added. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is determined to nab the culprits and bringing them to book.

"The accused will not be spared nor will the people who protect them...Illegally built properties of people associated with this case were demolished...UP Police is determined to catch hold of the culprits and present them in court," he said. Earlier today, taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today."

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up." Hours after the encounter of the accused Usman alias Vijay in the Umesh Pal murder case, the deceased's wife, Suhanne claimed that she had "no idea" about her husband's 'Usman' name.

Speaking to ANI, the accused's wife Suhanne said, "We have no idea about his 'Usman' name, we only called him 'Vijay' and 'Naan Baba' at home." "He (Vijay alias Usman) left the house yesterday, and was missing since then," she added.Suhanne said that she got to know about the encounter incident only by the police.

"I had no idea about this incident, and I got to know about it only after the police called me for investigation," she said. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the remaining suspects in the case will also be nabbed and punished.

Talking to ANI, Maurya said, "I would like to congratulate the police team for this success. Those criminals murdered Umesh Pal and later two police personnel also. In today's encounter, the second murderer was killed." (ANI)

