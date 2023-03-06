Left Menu

When celebration is planned, everyone should come together, says Telangana Guv

During an event organised for the Women's day celebration at Raj Bhavan, she said, "Invitation is being sent to everyone. Everyone should come together forgetting the differences in political ideology and opinion. But now a day that culture is vanishing."

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:02 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
When a celebration is planned, everyone should come together forgetting differences in political ideologies and opinions, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan on Monday. During an event organised for the Women's day celebration at Raj Bhavan, she said, "Invitation is being sent to everyone. Everyone should come together forgetting the differences in political ideology and opinion. But nowadays that culture is vanishing."

Soundararajan hosted "the International Women's Day Celebrations" at Raj Bhavan's main lawns today. The rift between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Governor had widened after the former skipped the flag hoisting celebration at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

She further highlighted the issue of suicide in the state and said that there should not be any politics on such type of sensitive matters. "In my Republic Day speech, I had said that number of suicide in Telangana is more. As we are celebrating international women's day, we could not save Preethi, a well-educated, bright girl. As a doctor, I know how difficult it is to pass all the stages. We lost the anaesthesia student. There are very sorrowful examples. I can narrate some of the bad incidents faced by the state. It is very pathetic," she said.

She also said that authorities at every level should extend their hand for help to the last person in society, especially women. "I always feel that the hands should be extended to the last person of the society who is suffering in villages, in tribal areas. There should not be any politics or differences of opinion on these issues. Whether it is the village office, sarpanch office or Raj bhavan, our ultimate motto should be to reach out to the last person under privilege, particularly women. That is the message for today," the Governor added.

Preethi, the Telangana medical student allegedly attempted suicide due to harassment by a senior and died on February 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

