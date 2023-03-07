Left Menu

Malaysia's top palm oil producer warns El Nino may hit output

Malaysia's palm oil output in 2023 could be lower than expected if El Nino weather pattern develops in the second half of the year as forecast by some weather agencies, the country's biggest palm oil producer FGV Holdings told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:39 IST
Malaysia's top palm oil producer warns El Nino may hit output
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's palm oil output in 2023 could be lower than expected if El Nino weather pattern develops in the second half of the year as forecast by some weather agencies, the country's biggest palm oil producer FGV Holdings told Reuters on Tuesday. Malaysia is the world's second biggest producer of palm oil and fall in its production could lift palm oil futures already trading near their highest level in four months.

Malaysia production is expected to rise to around 19 million tonnes from 18.45 million tonnes in 2022, but the output could drop marginally if El Nino develops as forecast, Nazrul Mansor, chief executive of FGV told Reuters in an interview. An El Nino episode usually results in below-average rainfall in main palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia, cutting yields and pushing up global prices.

"Climate change is making managing plantations a difficult job. There was flooding earlier this year and if El Nino develops, then there would be a period of dry spell in the second half of year," he said. The bigger impact of El Nino on production would be felt in 2024, Mansor said.

FGV is preparing for El Nino by planning water management and has developed drought-resistant varieties, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023