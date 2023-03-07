Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets people, celebrates holi at his residence

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the joyous occasion of Holi - the festival of colours," said Dhankhar.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:58 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets people, celebrates holi at his residence
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi and celebrated the festival of colour at his residence. "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the joyous occasion of Holi - the festival of colours," said Dhankhar.

Dhankar said that Holi is a celebration of life and nature's bounty. It is a time to strengthen relationships, to forgive and forget, and to welcome the new beginnings that spring brings. "The vibrant colours of Holi represent the richness of our cultural diversity and the spirit of bonhomie among our people. On this occasion, let us recommit ourselves towards strengthening our bonds of brotherhood and reconnect with Mother Nature. May this festival of colours bring happiness, love, and harmony to our lives," he said.

The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023