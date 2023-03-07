Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets people, celebrates holi at his residence

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi and celebrated the festival of colour at his residence. "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the joyous occasion of Holi - the festival of colours," said Dhankhar.

Dhankar said that Holi is a celebration of life and nature's bounty. It is a time to strengthen relationships, to forgive and forget, and to welcome the new beginnings that spring brings. "The vibrant colours of Holi represent the richness of our cultural diversity and the spirit of bonhomie among our people. On this occasion, let us recommit ourselves towards strengthening our bonds of brotherhood and reconnect with Mother Nature. May this festival of colours bring happiness, love, and harmony to our lives," he said.

The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

