Rajnath Singh speaks to Rajasthan CM over 'misbehaviour' with widows of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on the issue of alleged misbehaviour with three widows of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack in 2019. "Rajnath Singh spoke with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on the matter of misbehaviour with widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack," a source told ANI, adding that Rajasthan CM assured of action in the matter.

The widows of the soldiers have been protesting against the alleged non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the state government and also alleged that police assaulted them while they went to meet CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met with widows of soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack and said that action must be taken against police personnel who misbehaved with them.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan met the women at his official residence on Monday. Pilot also wrote to CM Ashok Gehlot, urging him to be "sympathetic towards the demands of widows of Pulwama martyrs and to ensure that their demands are fulfilled".

"In politics, the order of the people is above everything else and whatever the people want happens," Pilot said. As per Pilot's letter, the protestors urged him to push for a relaxation in the rules for giving government jobs to family members of those who lost their lives in the terror attack. (ANI)

