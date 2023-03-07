Left Menu

Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 22:11 IST
Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power on Tuesday said it has amalgamated its six subsidiaries, including Adani Power (Mundra), with itself.

An amalgamation of six wholly-owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Ltd (APL) -- Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML); Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd (APRL); Udupi Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL); Raipur Energen Ltd (REL); Raigarh Energy Generation Ltd (REGL) and Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd (APMuL) -- with APL was sanctioned by the Ahmedabad-bench of National Company Law Tribunal on February 8, 2023, a BSE filing stated. ''We wish to update that all the conditions stated under the Scheme for making it effective have been satisfied, and hence the Scheme is now effective from the Appointed Date i.e. October 1, 2021, as specified thereunder,'' it said.

The six companies -- APML, APRL, UPCL, REL, REGL and APMuL -- now stand amalgamated with APL, it added.

Accordingly, it said, the company will publish financial statements for FY 2022-23 based on amalgamation and will also recast comparative period numbers in compliance with applicable accounting standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023