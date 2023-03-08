Left Menu

Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav celebrates Holi with people at Gandhi Maidan

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday celebrated Holi along with his supporters at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:53 IST
Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav celebrates Holi with people at Gandhi Maidan
BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday celebrated Holi along with his supporters at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Today is the great festival of Holi. For the last 30 years, Holi has been celebrated at Gandhi Maidan."

He also extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day. He said, "I want to express my gratitude towards our PM who has taken many steps for the empowerment of women. Greetings to women on the occasion of Women's Day.

Yadav further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the presidential candidate. He said, "Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential women candidate who is from a poor tribal family."

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the symbol of affection, harmony and goodwill and the holy festival of colours. May this festival drench your lives with every color of happiness, prosperity and prosperity, this is my best wish. #HappyHoli," said Yadav in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023