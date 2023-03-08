Left Menu

Palm oil to trade between 4,000-5000 rgt/T until August- analyst Mistry

"The Indonesian B35 programme will keep stocks tight in the first half of 2023," Mistry told an industry conference. Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, raised the mandatory biodiesel blending level to 35% starting in February, from 30% earlier, to reduce diesel fuel imports amid high global energy prices and to reduce emissions.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:30 IST
Palm oil to trade between 4,000-5000 rgt/T until August- analyst Mistry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 4,000 and 5,000 ringgit ($1,106) per tonne from now until August as Indonesia's ambitious biodiesel mandate will keep stocks tight in the first half of 2023, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday.

Benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell to 4,195 ringgit a tonne by the midday break on Wednesday. "The Indonesian B35 programme will keep stocks tight in the first half of 2023," Mistry told an industry conference.

Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, raised the mandatory biodiesel blending level to 35% starting in February, from 30% earlier, to reduce diesel fuel imports amid high global energy prices and to reduce emissions. In Malaysia, the world's second-biggest palm oil producer, stockpiles of the vegetable oil at the end of January expanded by 3.26% from the previous month to 2.27 million tonnes.

But Malaysian stocks could drop below 2 million tonnes because of output disruptions caused by heavy rainfall and rising exports after rival Indonesia imposed curbs on its exports, said Mistry, the director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International. The palm oil market is likely to be influenced by the "vagaries of climate" in 2023 as a new El Nino weather pattern is forecast to develop, he said.

An El Nino episode usually results in below-average rainfall in Indonesia and Malaysia, cutting yields and pushing up global prices. "A new EL Nino could drive prices higher so as to destroy demand. Without El Nino, we can see lower prices after August," he said.

Sunflower seed production in Ukraine, the world's biggest exporter of sunoil, could fall this year by as much as 30% from a year ago because of the ongoing war with Russia, he said. ($1 = 4.5200 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023