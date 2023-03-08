Left Menu

Chile consumer prices unexpectedly dip 0.1% in February

That is far from the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%, but a positive sign as both the central bank and private economists forecast annual inflation to return to single-digit territory during the second quarter. The Andean country, the world's largest copper producer, is expected to hold benchmark interest rates at 11.25% in April, then begin an easing cycle in May, a poll of traders released last month found.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 17:04 IST
Chile consumer prices unexpectedly dip 0.1% in February
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's consumer prices unexpectedly fell 0.1% in February, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, after an 0.8% rise the previous month, offering much-needed relief as the country battles inflation.

The monthly figure was below an expected 0.25% rise in a Reuters poll of economists and took the 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 11.9%, down from 12.3% in January. That is far from the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%, but a positive sign as both the central bank and private economists forecast annual inflation to return to single-digit territory during the second quarter.

The Andean country, the world's largest copper producer, is expected to hold benchmark interest rates at 11.25% in April, then begin an easing cycle in May, a poll of traders released last month found. Rosanna Costa, the central bank chief, said earlier this week that getting local inflation back to the target was "not simple," but that the authority would make "decisions that are coherent with the macro scenario".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023