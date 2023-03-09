WPL Scoreboard: GG vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Joshi b Gardner 18 Sophie Devine c Gardner b Sutherland 66 Ellyse Perry c Hemalatha b Joshi 32 Richa Ghosh b Gardner 10 Heather Knight not out 30 Kanika Ahuja st Verma b Gardner 10 Poonam Khemnar c sub (Ashwani Kumari) b Sutherland 2 Shreyanka Patil not out 11 Extras (LB-5, W-6) 11 Total: (For six wickets in 20 overs) 190 Fall of Wickets: 1-54, 2-97, 3-125, 4-141, 5-169, 6-178.

Bowling: Kim Garth 3-0-27-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-28-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-31-3, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-56-2, Sneh Rana 4-0-34-0, Mansi Joshi 1-0-9-1.

