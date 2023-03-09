Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: GG vs RCB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:32 IST
WPL Scoreboard: GG vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Joshi b Gardner 18 Sophie Devine c Gardner b Sutherland 66 Ellyse Perry c Hemalatha b Joshi 32 Richa Ghosh b Gardner 10 Heather Knight not out 30 Kanika Ahuja st Verma b Gardner 10 Poonam Khemnar c sub (Ashwani Kumari) b Sutherland 2 Shreyanka Patil not out 11 Extras (LB-5, W-6) 11 Total: (For six wickets in 20 overs) 190 Fall of Wickets: 1-54, 2-97, 3-125, 4-141, 5-169, 6-178.

Bowling: Kim Garth 3-0-27-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-28-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-31-3, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-56-2, Sneh Rana 4-0-34-0, Mansi Joshi 1-0-9-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023