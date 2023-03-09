Left Menu

Jewellery shop owner attacked by security guard in Delhi, arrested: Police

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:48 IST
Representtaive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Jewellery Showroom owner sustained serious head injuries after a private security guard allegedly hit him with a hammer after committing the robbery, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the accused guard, Pawan Das, has been arrested by New Friends Colony Police from Khagaria district in Bihar.

The alleged incident of robbery took place at New Friends Colony area in southeast Delhi on Wednesday. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused was in debt, officials said.

"The Showroom owner was seriously injured in the attack," police said. "After committing the crime, the accused guard escaped to Bihar. Police have recovered all the stolen valuables," the official said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

