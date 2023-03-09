Man shot dead in Rajasthan's Alwar, miscreants take responsibility on social media

A man was shot dead by miscreants in Khohri village in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, the police said. After the incident, the accused also took responsibility of the killing in a post on social media.

The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Munna Khohri. He was rushed to a private hospital by relatives where doctors declared him brought dead, police informed.

SP Anil Kumar Beniwal said, "Victim, Munna Khohri was shot dead by 3 persons near the temple of the village on Tuesday night. In 2017, there was a dispute with a youth of the village, and to take revenge for that incident, miscreants shot Munna Khohri six times." After informing about the incident, Bhiwadi SP reached the spot and gave instructions to arrest the miscreants.

Several police teams have been formed which are raiding the hideouts of miscreants. Bhiwadi SP Anil Kumar Beniwal said, "The criminals have been identified, our cyber cell and teams are constantly rounding them up, soon the criminals will be in police custody and till the criminals are not arrested, my camp will remain in Behrod. Here the miscreants have taken the responsibility for this murder by posting on social media with weapons."

He further said that a program of the Holi Milan ceremony was being organized by the deceased Munna Khohri in his village in which artists from outside were called to perform cultural programmes. Following information, a team of police reached the area, but miscreants managed to flee from the spot.

"Munna Khohri was also associated with the miscreant's gang, to whom the miscreants of Haryana and Delhi used to come and due to enmity, the miscreants killed him to take revenge," SP added. (ANI)

