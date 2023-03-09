Left Menu

Car catches fire in Delhi's Chhattarpur area, no casualties reported

A car caught fire in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday, informed officials, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the flames.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:24 IST
The vehicle that caught fire. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A car caught fire in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday, informed officials, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the flames. According to officials, the fire was put out eventually and no casualties were reported in the incident.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be assertained and further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a chemical factory at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, informed officials, adding that five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"As soon as the information about the fire was received, 5 fire tenders reached the spot and went about controlling the fire," said a Fire department official. According to officials, there were no reports of any casualties at the time of filing this report.

Another fire broke out at a market complex in the Puri district of Odisha, leaving at least there people injured, officials said. The fire broke out at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri, officials informed.

"Three people suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital," Gokul Ranjan Das from IIC Town police station in Puri said. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till last reports.

Firefighting units were at the spot dousing the flames, an official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

