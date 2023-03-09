Left Menu

Yuan's share in Russia's import settlements jumped to 23% in 2022 - Russian c.bank

The rouble's share dropped to 27% from 29%, the bank said. The share of dollar-rouble exchange trading in Russia fell to 36% in February, its lowest in recent years, the central bank said in a report on financial market risks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:38 IST
Yuan's share in Russia's import settlements jumped to 23% in 2022 - Russian c.bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The share of China's yuan in Russia's import settlements in 2022 jumped to 23% from 4%, Russia's central bank said on Thursday, also noting a rise in the yuan's share in exchange trading in February.

In Russia, where the dollar was king for years following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the yuan has become a major player. The rouble's share dropped to 27% from 29%, the bank said.

The share of dollar-rouble exchange trading in Russia fell to 36% in February, its lowest in recent years, the central bank said in a report on financial market risks. "The volume of exchange operations in 'toxic' currencies continues to decline," the bank said.

The yuan's share, in the yuan-rouble and dollar-yuan pairs, rose to 37% in February, from 33% in January. The regulator said banks reduced access to dollar liquidity as the market awaited new Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, causing a temporary foreign exchange shortage on Russia's swap market.

Liquidity improved in early March, after the new sanctions were imposed, the bank said. Russia is selling 5.4 billion roubles worth of yuan a day between March 7 and April 6, as it compensates for lower oil and gas revenues. The switch to yuan from so-called "unfriendly" currencies of countries that have imposed sanctions illustrates the growing importance of China's currency for Russia.

The central bank also said that exporters lowered their foreign currency sales to $7.8 billion in February as energy prices fell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023