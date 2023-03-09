Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL10 BIZ-POWER-DEMAND Take proactive actions, ensure no load shedding during summer: R K Singh to power utilities New Delhi: The government has asked power companies to ensure that there is no load shedding during the summer season and urged all stakeholders to take proactive actions to meet the rising electricity demand.

DEL31 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 3-day winning run; falls 540 points as RIL, ICICI Bank drag Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined nearly 540 points on Thursday, pressured by heavy selling in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank amid a sluggish trend in the global markets.

DEL17 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at 82.02 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday tracking a muted trend in domestic equities.

DCM50 BIZ-SEBI-DEFAULTERS Sebi introduces reward mechanism for informants providing tips on defaulters New Delhi: With an aim to recover fines from elusive offenders, capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday introduced a reward system for up to Rs 20 lakh to informants for sharing information about the assets of defaulters.

DCM68 BIZ-RELIANCE-CAMPA Reliance brings back Campa Cola of the 70s New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance re-launched the 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa Cola in a new contemporised avatar as it looks to ramp up its own consumer goods offering to take on competition from Adani, ITC and Unilever.

DEL16 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 80; silver plunge Rs 390 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 80 to Rs 55,025 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)