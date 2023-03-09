UP: Stray bull tramples child in Aligarh, leaving him injured
The incident that happened in Dhanipur Mandi of Aligarh's Gandhi Park area on Thursday morning has also been captured on CCTV.
- Country:
- India
A stray bull trampled a two-and-half-year-old child in Aligarh district, leaving him with several injuries on Thursday. The incident that happened in Dhanipur Mandi of Aligarh's Gandhi Park area has also been captured on CCTV.
On being informed by the child's grandfather, the Municipal Corporation team reached the spot and took the bull into their custody. The child's grandfather, Mahipal Singh said, the incident happened in the morning when he went for a walk with a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Dhanipur Mandi of Gandhi Park area.
"The bull dragged the child on the road. I ran and tried to pull the child, the bull was pressing the child under its front legs. Another child from the colony came on a scooty and pulled the child. I pushed the bull by holding its horns," Singh said. He further said that the child has injuries on his head and face.
"The child also has an injury on his leg. A nearby doctor treated the child. After the incident, the bull was troubling the people more, so we called the Municipal Corporation," he said. The municipal team with the help of the local people caught the bull, he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi Park
- CCTV
- Dhanipur Mandi
- the Municipal Corporation
- Singh
- Mahipal Singh
- Aligarh
- Stray
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh at Visva-Bharati; attempt by student body to screen BBC docu foiled
Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan', aide of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, released from Amritsar jail.
Rajnath Singh asks students to spread fragrance of Visva Bharati wherever they went
Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune
Punjab court orders release of kidnapping accused and radical preacher Amritpal Singh aide Lovepreet Singh.