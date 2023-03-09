Left Menu

UP: Stray bull tramples child in Aligarh, leaving him injured

The incident that happened in Dhanipur Mandi of Aligarh's Gandhi Park area on Thursday morning has also been captured on CCTV.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A stray bull trampled a two-and-half-year-old child in Aligarh district, leaving him with several injuries on Thursday. The incident that happened in Dhanipur Mandi of Aligarh's Gandhi Park area has also been captured on CCTV.

On being informed by the child's grandfather, the Municipal Corporation team reached the spot and took the bull into their custody. The child's grandfather, Mahipal Singh said, the incident happened in the morning when he went for a walk with a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Dhanipur Mandi of Gandhi Park area.

"The bull dragged the child on the road. I ran and tried to pull the child, the bull was pressing the child under its front legs. Another child from the colony came on a scooty and pulled the child. I pushed the bull by holding its horns," Singh said. He further said that the child has injuries on his head and face.

"The child also has an injury on his leg. A nearby doctor treated the child. After the incident, the bull was troubling the people more, so we called the Municipal Corporation," he said. The municipal team with the help of the local people caught the bull, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

