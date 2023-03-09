WPL Scoreboard: DC vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings: Yastika Bhatia lbw Norris 41 Hayley Matthews c Rodrigues b Capsey 32 Nat Sciver-Brunt not out 23 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 11 Extras (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total (For two wickets in 15 overs) 109 Fall of Wickets: 1-65, 2-77.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-25-0, Shikha Pandey 3-0-28-0, Jess Jonassen 3-0-25-0, Radha Yadav 1-0-12-0, Alice Capsey 3-0-14-1, Tara Norris 1-0-4-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)