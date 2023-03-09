Left Menu

U.S. taps big trading houses to help move price-capped Russian oil - FT

The United States has privately urged some commodity traders to shed concerns over shipping price-capped Russian oil in a bid to keep supplies stable, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Treasury officials met executives and traders at Trafigura and Gunvor among others and offered reassurances over expanding their role in Russian crude and fuels trade without breaching western restrictions, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter. The Geneva-based traders, Gunvor and Trafigura, declined to comment to Reuters on the matter.

Treasury officials met executives and traders at Trafigura and Gunvor among others and offered reassurances over expanding their role in Russian crude and fuels trade without breaching western restrictions, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter. The Geneva-based traders, Gunvor and Trafigura, declined to comment to Reuters on the matter. The U.S. Treasury did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

