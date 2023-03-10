Left Menu

Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers

Botswana will not drop its demand to sell a bigger share of the diamonds produced by its joint venture with De Beers, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Thursday, raising the stakes in talks to renew a sales deal that expires in June. Botswana and De Beers mine diamonds together under an equally-owned joint venture, Debswana.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 00:14 IST
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Botswana

Botswana will not drop its demand to sell a bigger share of the diamonds produced by its joint venture with De Beers, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Thursday, raising the stakes in talks to renew a sales deal that expires in June.

Botswana and De Beers mine diamonds together under an equally-owned joint venture, Debswana. Three-quarters of Debswana's production, which was 24 million carats in 2022, is sold to De Beers. The balance is sold to state-owned Okavango Diamond Company(ODC), which was set up under the current 2011 sales deal as Botswana sought to market gems outside the De Beers system.

Botswana supplies 70% of De Beers' rough diamonds. Last month, Masisi threatened to walk away from talks to renew the sales deal unless Botswana gets a larger share of output from the joint venture. He did not specify the size of the share it sought.

Masisi told reporters on Thursday that Botswana had denied itself the opportunity to sell its own diamonds through the 54 year-old joint venture agreement. He added that the experience of selling diamonds outside the De Beers system, which sells unpolished, or rough, stones, had shown that Botswana could get more revenue.

“Besides the fact that the diamonds are ours, it doesn’t make sense for us to continue to relegate ourselves to participating in the rough space only. So, it’s only logical that we want more and we are going to get more. But through negotiation," Masisi said. De Beers was not immediately available to comment.

Last month, a De Beers spokesperson told Reuters the company was confident that the Debswana partnership would continue, adding "the arrangement must make economic and strategic sense for both parties". De Beers says Botswana's government receives more than 80% of returns from Debswana, including taxes and royalties.

The Anglo American Plc unit, which also has mines in Canada, Namibia and South Africa, sold rough diamonds worth $4.3 billion in 2022, a 13% increase over the 2021 sales. ODC's sales were $1.2 billion in 2022, up from $963 million in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023