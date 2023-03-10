At least six dead after shooting in Hamburg -Focus Online media
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 03:05 IST
At least six people are dead and several more injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Focus Online media reported on Thursday, citing the fire service.
The perpetrators are on the run, Focus reported, adding emergency services and doctors were at the scene.
