JP Nadda's visit an inspiration to TN BJP workers: State party chief Annamalai

The visit of JP Nadda gains significance amid rising tension in the state between the BJP and AIADMK.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:38 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's visit to Tamil Nadu will be an inspiration to the party workers, said state president K Annamalai on Friday. "We truly respect and welcome our National Leader JP Nadda ji to Tamil Nadu and your visit will give new enthusiasm to all of us," Annamalai said.

Nadda is in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district today where he will inaugurate the party office. The visit of JP Nadda gains significance amid rising tension in the state between the BJP and AIADMK.

Annamalai also said, "Nadda ji's will be an inspiration to the BJP volunteers in Tamil Nadu who are working hard for the country without expecting any reward." In another event, JP Nadda inaugurated a party office in Krishnagiri in person and through video conferencing in nine other places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

