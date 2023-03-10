Presidency welcomes launch of Resource Mobilisation Fund

The Presidency has welcomed the launch of the Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) which will support the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

The Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) was launched on Thursday by the Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The RMF is a collaborative effort between government and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to provide resources and expertise that will assist government to fully implement the Energy Action Plan. The Energy Action Plan was announced by President Ramaphosa in July 2022.

“The establishment of the RMF shows what we can achieve if we roll up our sleeves and go beyond debate and discussion to engage in real, practical action on the issues that confront our society. We look forward to a strong partnership with the RMF as we move to ensure swift and full implementation of the President’s plan,” Dr Ramokgopa said.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said that the RMF is an example of the collaborative approach between government and social partners which the President has always prioritised, building on the model pioneered by the Solidarity Fund to support South Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidency highlighted that the RMF has already raised R100 million from businesses and philanthropies, which will be used to provide technical support and capacity to the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM).

“The fund will provide crucial expertise and resources to turbocharge the work of NECOM and ensure that we put the best minds in our country and indeed across the world to work to end load shedding. Support will be provided through an independent procurement process to source the required expertise in response to specific requests from NECOM,” the Presidency said.

The Energy Action Plan has received broad support from across society and outlines a clear path to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding in the short term and achieve energy security in the long term.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)