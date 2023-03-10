RCB win toss, opt to bat in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Friday.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

