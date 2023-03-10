Left Menu

INS Trikand participates in Cutlass Express exercise

INS Trikand is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and operates under the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:04 IST
INS Trikand participates in Cutlass Express exercise (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

INS Trikand participated in 'Sea Phase-I' of the International Maritime Exercise- Cutlass Express 2023 held in the gulf from March 5 to 9, the Union Ministry of Defence said on Friday. During the period, the ship exercised with naval units of Bahrain, Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the UK and the USA with the common aim of enhancing maritime security, keeping shipping lanes open and ensuring the safety of navigation.

INS Trikand is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and operates under the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai. It is a modern warship with advanced technologies to make her stealthy, fast and formidable.

With a long reach and a state-of-the-art combat suite, the ship is designed to undertake a wide spectrum of naval operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

