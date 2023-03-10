Left Menu

Rupee ends flat at 82.06 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.12 against the American currency and finally closed flat at 82.06 against the greenback.During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.99 and a low of 82.14 against the dollar.The dollar index, which gauges the greenbacks strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 105.22.Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.59 per cent to USD 81.11 per barrel.The Indian rupee depreciated marginally by 0.04 per cent on Friday amid weak domestic markets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:34 IST
Rupee ends flat at 82.06 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee pared its initial losses to settle flat at 82.06 against the US dollar on Friday, following a weak greenback in the overseas market amid a negative trend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.12 against the American currency and finally closed flat at 82.06 against the greenback.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.99 and a low of 82.14 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 105.22.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.59 per cent to USD 81.11 per barrel.

''The Indian rupee depreciated marginally by 0.04 per cent on Friday amid weak domestic markets. However, the weak Dollar cushioned the downside,'' said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The dollar slipped from the three-month high on weak US markets and disappointing weekly jobless claims data, which rose to 2,11,000 from 1,90,000 in the previous week.

''We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and selling pressure from FIIs. However, weak greenback, declining US Treasury yields and a fall in crude oil prices may cushion the downside,'' Choudhary said.

Traders may remain cautious ahead of non-farm payroll, average hourly earnings and unemployment rate data from the US. Traders may also watch out for India's industrial production data, which is likely to be better than the previous month, Choudhary said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 671.15 points or 1.12 per cent to end at 59,135.13, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 176.70 points or 1 per cent to 17,412.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,061.47 crore, according to exchange data.

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, the rupee traded in a very small range for the entire day after making a low of 82.12 at the start of the day.

It looked like a low-volume game for the rupee today as most Asian currencies remain in a small range as also the dollar index before the release of all important NFPR data today evening from the US.

Brent oil was lower at USD 80.72 per barrel, giving support to the rupee.

However, equity indices were down by 1.20 per cent as contagion from the SVB Financial bank crisis spread. European Indices were also down by 1 per cent while Dow Futures were down by 175 points.

''Indian rupee, after a weak opening, remains sideways throughout the day ahead of crucial US data. However, the US 10-year bond yield retraced a bit and pushed the dollar index lower against major trading currencies while the Emerging market currencies traded lower on high dollar funding costs,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

In the near-term, spot USD/INR is expected to trade volatile within the range of 81.70 to 82.50, Parmar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023