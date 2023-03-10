Chander Kumar meets Union Agriculture Minister, urges to strengthen vet institutions in HP

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar on Friday called on Union Minister Parshottam Rupala in New Delhi, and requested him to provide support to strengthen existing veterinary hospitals and dispensaries.

The minister held discussions about the animal husbandry and dairy development projects being funded by the central government and apprised the Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry about their current status, a statement issued here said.

He also informed about the steps being taken by the state government to strengthen the economy of the farmers by promoting dairy activities on a large scale besides strengthening Milk Producer's Cooperative Societies. The state government also intends to strengthen the rural economy by incurring an amount of Rs 1,000 crore, Kumar said.

He also requested to provide Foot and Mouth disease resistant vaccines for livestock of the state, besides exploring possibilities for starting new projects for the welfare of Gaddi and Gujjar communities and providing insurance for the livestock. Rupala assured full cooperation for promoting animal husbandry and dairy development activities in Himachal Pradesh.

