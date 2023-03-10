Left Menu

NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani cos under second stage of addl surveillance measures framework

In addition, lower price band shall be applicable w.e.f. March 13, 2023, as per the exchanges.Meanwhile, Adani Group stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday.The shares of Adani Group firms had taken a beating on the bourses following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST
NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani cos under second stage of addl surveillance measures framework
Rrepresentative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said two Adani Group firms -- Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas -- will be put under the second stage of the long term additional surveillance measures framework.

This will be effective from March 13, according to separate circulars.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges putting Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework Stage - I from March 9. The bourses had also put NDTV and Adani Green Energy under the long term ASM framework Stage - II.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close to close price variation and price earning ratio.

The NSE and BSE said these companies have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under long term additional surveillance measures (Long Term - ASM).

Applicable rate of margin shall be 100 per cent shall be applicable w.e.f. March 15, 2023 on all open positions as on March 14, 2023 and new positions created from March 15, 2023 onwards. In addition, lower price band shall be applicable w.e.f. March 13, 2023, as per the exchanges.

Meanwhile, Adani Group stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday.

The shares of Adani Group firms had taken a beating on the bourses following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023