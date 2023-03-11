Left Menu

Kavitha doing hunger strike to divert attention from other issues, says Cong's Jairam Ramesh

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Friday launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the hunger strike launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha at Jantar Mantar in the national capital is an attempt to divert attention from other issues. Jairam said the Rajya Sabha passed the women's reservation bill on March 10 in 2010, 13 years ago. Any bill passed in Rajya Sabha never lapses. 13 years have passed. We didn't have the majority and BJP was reluctant to support us.

"TRS supported BJP in Loksabha and YSRCP supports all the time. The hunger strike today at Jantar Mantar is an attempt to divert attention from other issues," Jairam Ramesh said. Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Friday launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

While addressing a gathering, Kavitha said this Bill will help in the development of the nation and requested the central government to introduce the Bill in Parliament."The Women's Reservation bill is important and we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This Bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central government to introduce this Bill in parliament," she said. "We are fighting the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana. Our main opponent is BRS. They have supported the Modi government, but in a few days, the climate has changed and they are trying to be part of the opposition. KCR "Ko Harao, Telangana Bachao", Jairam Ramesh added.

She also thanked the BRS party leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest. "Empowering women in the legislative discourse cannot be demanded, it must be guaranteed particularly by the Government. I thank BRS party leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest," the Telangana leader said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday said that 18 parties have confirmed their participation in the protest. (ANI)

