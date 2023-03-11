Kerala: Crime Branch inspector removed from service on 'sexual assault' charges

Kerala police Chief Anil Kant on Saturday issued an order removing the Kasargod crime branch Inspector from his post for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. The inspector has been identified as R Sivasanker. The police chief has issued a show cause notice to this officer, to which, the latter has replied.

As part of disciplinary action, Sivasanker had been suspended from service four times and departmental action was taken against him 11 times since 2006. Sivashankar had faced departmental action for charges such as the illegal acquisition of assets, sexual abuse cases, illegal trespassing etc.

An action has been taken under section 86 (3) of the Kerala Police Act. (ANI)

