Poster of Lord Shiva burnt in Chhattisgarh's Gudhiyari

Some unidentified people tore a poster of Lord Shiva and burnt it by putting it into 'Holika' in the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh, said the Additional Superintendent of Police.

11-03-2023
An FIR has been registered and the accused are being identified and will be arrested soon, the ASP added. (ANI)

