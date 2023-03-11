CPI(M) MP urges RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to probe attack on Opposition delegation in Tripura

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan wrote to Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday requesting him to investigate the attack on the delegation lead by MP Elamaram Kareem who visited the violence affected areas in Tripura and ensure appropriate punishment to the culprits. In a Letter to Chairman Rajya Sabha Dr V Sivadasan said, "I would like to seek your kind and urgent attention towards the extremely condemnable incident of an outrageous attack on the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem MP in Tripura."

Elamaram Kareem MP was part of a fact-finding team of opposition MPs visiting Tripura, where widespread attacks are taking place after the legislative assembly elections. "Other members who were in the delegation include Abdul Khaleque (MP, Loksabha), CPI(M) Tripura State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary MLA, and AICC General Secretary Ajoy Kumar," He added.

CPI(M) Upper House MP further said in a letter that it is understood that they were on their visit to the Bisalgarh assembly constituency. While the delegation was talking to people a gang of goons launched an attack raising slogans about BJP. The assailants smashed the vehicles and created an atmosphere of terror in the place. There was also an attempt to harm the leaders as well physically. The Police intervention was highly ineffective. "The violence unleashed in Tripura is crossing all the limits. Over a thousand incidents of violence have been reported in Tripura in very few days after the legislative assembly elections. The supporters of the ruling BJP are causing huge destruction in the state. A large number of houses and properties have been burnt and destroyed. Hundreds of people and opposition party sympathisers, have been targeted and brutally attacked by criminals. It is evident that the brazen attacks are still going on. The Tripura government and the state machinery still remain as mute spectators to this" he added in a letter.

Dr V Sivadasan requested Chairman Rajya Sabha to intervene in the issue to investigate the attack on the opposition MPs and ensure appropriate punishment for the culprits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)