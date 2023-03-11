Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for assaulting police on Holi in Dwarka

A man has been arrested for assaulting two police personnel in Sector-10, Dwarka on Holi this year, the police said.

11-03-2023
A man has been arrested for assaulting two police personnel in Sector-10, Dwarka on Holi this year, the police said. The accused man has been identified as Nitin Godara (29), a resident of Dhulsiras Village Dwarka.

According to police, on March 8, two personnel of Police Station Dwarka South were patrolling in Sector-10, Dwarka market. At around 8:30 pm, a few people in a car were playing loud music and they were asked to turn the volume down. The car was then leaving and it came towards head constable Jagdish who managed to avoid it. The head constable received minor injuries and did not require any hospitalisation, the police said.

Both the head constables then followed the offending vehicle and held the driver, Nitin Godara. The driver was found to be in an inebriated state and his medical examination was conducted, the police said.

A case under stringent sections of law has been registered, police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

