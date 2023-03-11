Mizoram: Five soap cases filled with heroin worth Rs 31 lakh seized, two arrested

As many as five soap cases of heroin weighing 62 gm worth Rs 31,00,000 were seized and two accused were arrested by the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), said officials on Saturday. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (Special Branch), Aizawl based on specific information.

"The approximate cost of the recovered Heroin is Rs. 31,00,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl on 10 March 2023 for further legal proceedings," as per an official release. According to an official release, the ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Earlier on March 10, as many as 30 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 45 lakhs were recovered and one person was arrested in a joint operation carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom Department, Champhai. The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector was led by Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 45 lakh, police said. The seized consignment and apprehended person were handed over to Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, police said.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the police said. (ANI)

