"Glad to see women opening up about their abuse as child...", says Khushbu Sundar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar expressed happiness and said that she was "glad to see women opening up" after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday narrated her childhood ordeal and said that she was sexually assaulted by her father when she was a child. In a tweet, Sundar said, "Glad to see women opening up about their abuse as a child. We need to speak. We need to heal. We need to spread awareness. We need to say we aren't ashamed for what happened to us. We need to tell the world we were not at fault. We have to show we succeeded despite all odds."

Speaking to media persons, Maliwal said, "I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed." Maliwal took cognizance of viral videos of harassment on Holi and said the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police to probe the videos and nab the perpetrators.

"A video went viral on the internet where some men were applying Holi colours to a Japanese woman, she was feeling harassed, molested and screaming for help. Those men did not stop. We are issuing a notice to Delhi Police. Those men should be identified and put behind jail," said the DCW chief. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar said that she was sexually abused by her father and she is not ashamed about the incident as she came out with honesty.

"I have not made a startling statement. I think that was an honesty which I have come out with. I am not ashamed of what I have said because this has happened to me and I think the perpetrator needs to be ashamed for what he has done," the BJP leader told ANI when asked about her statement about being sexually abused by her father at the age of eight. Sundar further said that with her revelation she wants women to speak about what has happened to them.

"I think I need to send the message across that you have to be strong and take control of yourself and not let anything bring you down or think that this is the end of the road. If I have taken so many years to speak about it, I think women need to speak about it and tell them this has happened to me and I will continue my journey, no matter what," she added. (ANI)

