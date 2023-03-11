Left Menu

Bhartiya Janata Mahila Morcha organises "Kamal Mitra" trainers' training workshop on women-centric schemes

Bhartiya Janta Mahila Morcha on Saturday organised "Kamal Mitra", a one-day trainers training workshop on women-centric schemes at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Headquarters in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:35 IST
Bhartiya Janta Mahila Morcha organised "Kamal Mitra" (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Janata Mahila Morcha on Saturday organised "Kamal Mitra", a one-day trainers' training workshop on women-centric schemes at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters in Delhi. In this workshop, women professionals including professors, lawyers, research scholars, and IT professionals participated.

These women professionals are the resource persons who will be taking sessions on schemes and will train Mahila Morcha Karykarta across the country. Former President and Rajya Sabha member Saroj Pandey along with the national president Vanithi Srinivasan inaugurated the workshop.

Saroj Pande said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there are women beneficiaries of the central scheme across the country but they are only half of the population so we still have a huge population to make them beneficiaries of the central schemes." She also Congratulated Vannathi Srinivasan for taking up this Kamal Mitra Abhiyan and appreciated all office barriers efforts to get this idea into reality.

Addressing the participants, Vannathi Srinivasan said, "Mahila Morcha Karykarta have geared up, parliamentary elections we have prepared our road map." "Each month Mahila Morcha will be doing programs and also we are also going to train our karyakartas as Kamal Mitra. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is doing tremendous work for women in this country," she added.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, she said, "Each and every scheme of the government is not just an idea but the vision of Prime minister Modi to strengthen and empowered women. Through this Abhiyan, we are going to train 1 lakh Kamal Mitra in each parliamentary constituency." She also thanked the team of resource persons who will be helping in the creation of the Mahila Morcha Karyakartas as a Kamal Mitra.

The valedictory session was addressed by National secretary Alka Gurjar. While addressing the participants she said, "Prime Minister Modi continuously working not just towards women empowerment but women-led empowerment."

"Ujjwala Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana, PMEGP Yojana, Mahila Samman Savings Scheme, all these schemes itself show that all the sections and age groups have been targeted in empowerment. This is a true example of inclusive growth and development," she added. National media incharge and co-in-charge of Kamal Mitra Abhiyan, Neetu Dabas did a presentation on all 15 schemes and answered questions from the participants.

She also briefly discussed how this Abhiyan will be run at the state and district levels. She said, "In online sessions, we will also take the grievances of karykarta's who face difficulties to make the women beneficiary of the schemes and will be writing to the respective ministries to address the grievances."

Notably, 55 participants from 33 states and 43 resource persons, and 10 national office bearers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

